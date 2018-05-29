VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Hollywood Bowl

This weekend Beauty and the Beast took The Hollywood Bowl by storm when an all-star cast featuring Zooey Deschanel (Belle), Taye Diggs (Gaston), Rebel Wilson (LaFou), Jane Krakowski (Mrs. Potts), Anthony Evans (Beast), and Kelsey Grammer (Lumiere) performed songs from the film in concert.

In the video below, watch Krakowski perform the title song.

Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". She was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2013 and 2014. She was first introduced to the TV mainstream with her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning Ally McBeal. Most recently, Jane reteamed with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix.

Her other television guest starring appearances have included iconic shows like "Modern Family", "The Simpsons","American Dad", and even "Sesame Street". Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. She more recently appeared on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me" (Tony nomination.)

