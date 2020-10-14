VIDEO: Jamie Campbell Reacts to EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The film comes to theaters February 26.

The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie was recently released!

Jamie Campbell, who is the inspiration behind the musical, reacted to the channel alongside his mother, Margaret.

Watch Jamie's reaction in the video below and watch the trailer yourself here.

Seeing the LEGEND who inspired the Jamie Musical and Movie react to the trailer made me cry. The happiness is beautiful... but the sadness still visibly prominent with the scenes surrounding the dad actually broke my heart. Love your kids unconditionally, that's all. pic.twitter.com/znr8Zy0Nog - Aunty Woo ? (@aunty_willy) October 13, 2020

Coming to theaters February 26, the film stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Max Harwood in the title role. Sharon Horgan will portray Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire will play Jamie's mother, Margaret.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You