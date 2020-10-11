VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The film comes to theaters February 26.
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
The film stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Max Harwood in the title role. Sharon Horgan will portray Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire will play Jamie's mother, Margaret.
Check out the trailer below!
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.
Jamie doesn't quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.
With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.
Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.
