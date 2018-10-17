VIDEO: James Corden Sings 'Waving Through A Window' On DEAR EVAN HANSEN Book Tour

Yesterday James Corden stopped by The Grove Barnes and Noble location in Los Angeles to sing 'Waving Through A Window' with Pasek and Paul. The event featured Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and novelist Val Emmich.

Check out a video from the evening below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire, Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul and choreography is by Danny Mefford.

Dear Evan Hansen has also won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre on 4 December 2016, where it has broken all box office records. A US national tour launches in October 2018, and a production will open in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

