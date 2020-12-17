VIDEO: James Corden Reconnects With THE PROM Co-Stars Nicole Kidman & Kerry Washington

James Corden connects with his co-stars of "The Prom," Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington, and James asks them about making the most out of 2020, with Kerry being named one of EW's entertainers of the year and Nicole sweeping the globe with her hit show "The Undoing." After Kerry talks about her family's obsession with the show, including having a pool to predict who was the killer, James asks Nicole about her first role as a child in "Bush Christmas."

Nicole Kidman starred in the 1998 Broadway production of "The Blue Room." She also starred in "Photograph 51" on the West End.

Washington recently starred in the Broadway production and film adaptation of "American Son." She also starred in "Race" on Broadway and "Billy Elliott" on the West End.

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

