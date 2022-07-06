VIDEO: & JULIET Teases Broadway Run in New Video

& Juliet has teased the musical's upcoming Broadway run in a new video on Twitter. The video is captioned "&...ticipation" and features text that reads "I want it ___way", presumably hinting at "Broadway". The video ends with text that reads "Stay tuned!"

Check out the video below!

The highly anticipated musical is currently playing a limited 8-week engagement from June 22 to August 14, 2022 at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of "Schitt's Creek," and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

This hilarious new musical comedy flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabullous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning asn a second chance at life and love - her way.

Julia's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling."

All 30 songs in the show come from acclaimed songwriter and music producer Max Martin, who has had more #1 hits than any other artist this century. In fact, Martin is the songwriter with the third-most number-one singles on the chart's history, behind only Paul McCartney and John Lennon. The list of artists he has worked with as a songwriter and/or producer is long and impressive: Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Usher, Avril Lavigne, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay and many others. Martin is not only the source of all the songs in & Juliet, he is also one of the lead producers.