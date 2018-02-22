VIDEO: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Finds Its Judas, Peter, Simon & More- Meet the New Cast Members!

As BroadwayWorld reported this afternoon, more members of the "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" cast have been announced.

Set for Easter Sunday (April 1, 2018), NBC will bring to broadcast television "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" -- a one-of-a-kind live staging of the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The event will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Get to know the cast with some of their past performances below!

John Legend as the Superstar himself: Jesus Christ

"I'm thrilled to join the cast of this production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!'," Legend said. "It's such a powerful, meaningful musical and I'm humbled to be part of this performance." As a highly accomplished musician, concert performer, songwriter, actor, as well as a music, film, and theatre producer, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today. He has won numerous awards, including an Oscar, a Tony, a Golden Globe and ten Grammy's.

Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene

The six-time Grammy nominee will be fresh off of the stage of her Tony-nominated show Waitress, which she wrote the music and lyrics for, when she stars as Mary Magdalene. "This score and this musical have been a part of me from a very young age and it will be one of the great thrills of my life to sing these iconic songs," Bareilles said. "It's incredible to see the beloved medium of musical theatre being embraced by television audiences, and this cast and creative team is extraordinary. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of the project!"

Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas As a two-time Tony nominated actor for his performances as Harpo (The Color Purple) and Eubie Blake (Shuffle Along), Brandon Victor Dixon fits right in with this strong cast. After a year long run at the Richard Rogers with the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, Dixon is no stranger to playing the antagonist -- and playing him really well.

Alice Cooper as King Herod The rock icon is a seminal figure in rock 'n' roll whose compelling stage presence has made him a must see for five decades, will perform as the flamboyant King Herod. Check out his first take on "King Herod's Song"!

Norm Lewis as Caiaphas You've seen Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis in countless shows, such as Porgy and Bess, Les Miserables, and most recently, Once On This Island. Jason Tam as Peter Jason Tam, theatrically known for his work as Paul in the 2006 Broadway Revival of A Chorus Line and David in the musical If/Then, will star as Peter. Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes The Swedish rock star won the Swedish Idol television competition and will star as Simon Zealotes. Jin Ha as Annas Jin Ha recently performed as Song Liling in M. Butterfly at the Cort Theatre in December 2017. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate Ben Daniels is a Tony nominee for his work in the revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Ben Vereen as Judas. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer. Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. The 2000 and 2012 Broadway revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical.

Check out the newest promo below!



"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" will be produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.

Related Articles