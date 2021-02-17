Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: It's Melissa Manchester's Birthday on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Manchester an Academy Award nominated singer-songwriter and actress.

Feb. 17, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating Grammy winner Melissa Manchester's Birthday with Melissa and surprise guests!

Melissa Manchester a singer-songwriter and actress, who has appeared on television, in films, and on stage. She is an Academy Award nominee for "Through The Eyes of Love" from the Ice Castles original soundtrack, and "I'll Never Say Goodbye" from The Promise; a Grammy Award winner for "You Should Hear How She Talks About You"; and has received the Governor's Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences for her contributions to the music & recording arts.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


