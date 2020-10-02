VIDEO: It's MEAN GIRLS Day Eve on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The plastics are back!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) it's MEAN GIRLS Day Eve with Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman.

Mean Girls opened April 8, 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played 804 performances until the Broadway shutdown on March 15. Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.

