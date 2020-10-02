VIDEO: It's MEAN GIRLS Day Eve on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The plastics are back!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) it's MEAN GIRLS Day Eve with Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman.
Mean Girls opened April 8, 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played 804 performances until the Broadway shutdown on March 15. Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....
VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden
The international smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY opens at Ostgotateatern in Sweden this month....