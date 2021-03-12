Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Special guests will include: Carolee Carmello, David Josefsburg, Abby Mueller and Michael James Scott.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for another game night with Carolee Carmello, David Josefsburg, Abby Mueller and Michael James Scott.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


