VIDEO: Inside Works & Process At The Guggenheim with Miami City Ballet

Preview new work created for Miami City Ballet at Works & Process at the Guggenheim, prior to its world premiere in Florida in spring 2022.

For their new commission, choreographer Claudia Schreier and filmmaker Adam Barish blend ballet with technology to explore a landscape of shifting perspectives. Also presented is a pas de deux by choreographer Durante Verzola that examines and challenges the traditional gendered structure of partner dances, and takes inspiration from the process of creating work virtually during the pandemic.

Verzola is the 2021 Artistic Partnership Initiative Fellow at the New York University Center for Ballet and the Arts, a position for which he was nominated by Miami City Ballet. Linda Murray, Curator, Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, moderated a discussion with Barish, Schreier, and Verzola and company dancers performed highlights of their new work.

