VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings RENT on the Set of UNCUT GEMS
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing SEASONS OF LOVE from Rent!
Menzel, who portrayed Maureen in the original cast of Rent, as well as the film adaptation, was seen singing the song in a car alongside castmates Adam Sandler, Noa Fisher, and more.
Watch the video below!
Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel singing behind the scenes of UNCUT GEMS via King @JOSH_BENNY pic.twitter.com/t4gvolceCu- dilara "josephina pesci" elbir (@elbirdilara) January 9, 2020
Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler are the stars of new film Uncut Gems, which was released by A24 on December 13.
Uncut Gems is set in the Diamond district of New York City, and Sandler stars as a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts. Menzel plays Sandler's wife.
The cast also includes Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch.
The film's script comes from the Josh and Ben Safdie and writing collaborator Ronald Bronstein. The film will be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures' Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff executive produce.
