VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY

Tony-winning singer and actress Idina Menzel was a guest on TODAY to talk about her role in the hit "Frozen 2" and her new holiday album, "Christmas: A Season of Love."

Live in the studio, she performs an original song from the album, "At This Table."

Watch the performance below!

Idina Menzel released a new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and it features guest artists Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You