VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' on THE LATE SHOW

Idina Menzel was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the show, she performed her new Christmas song, 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' off of her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

Watch the performance below!

Purchase Idina's Christmas album here.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You