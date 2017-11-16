VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell Sing in New Clip from OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE

Walt Disney has shared an all-new clip for the highly anticipated OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE. The featurette will debut in theaters ahead of COCO on November 22nd. Below, check out Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell singing the brand new original song 'Ring In the Season'!









Featuring four new original songs, the 21-minute featurette welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen, including Olaf (voice of Josh Gad), who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna (voice of Kristen Bell), Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff).



Directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton ("Prep & Landing"), produced by Oscar® winner Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6"), with original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson ("Between the Lines"), "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" celebrates characters who won over audiences worldwide when "Frozen" first hit the big screen in 2013.





