VIDEO: Idina Menzel Covers Harry Styles' 'Adore You'

Idina Menzel has shared a video of herself covering Harry Styles' hit Adore You!

Menzel posted the video for musician, record producer and composer Nile Rodgers' birthday, who is playing guitar in the video.

Menzel shared, "Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend, the one and only @nilerodgers. I Adore You."

Check out the video below!

She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel will return to her starring role as 'Jodi' in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT in September; the show is a follow up to the Off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company. Additionally, she will reprise her leading role as 'Elsa' in the highly anticipated release of Disney's Frozen 2 in November and join Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in the Safdie Brothers' A24 film Uncut Gems in theaters later this year.



A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand, and her latest album idina., which was released September 2016 on Warner Bros Records. idina. marks Menzel's first original studio album since 2008's I Stand, and its first two singles "I See You" and "Queen of Swords" are available everywhere now. The album is produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic). idina. is Menzel's first album since her October 2014 release of Holiday Wishes, a Christmas album produced by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey). The album was met with rave reviews, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. Menzel has received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event and recently completed a worldwide tour that included Asia, the UK and North America. Menzel also sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.



In January 2017 Menzel was seen in Lifetime's remake of Beaches, in which she portrays the role of 'CC,' made famous by Bette Midler. Her other film credits include Disney's Enchanted, opposite Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; 'Maureen' in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent and Robert Towne's Ask the Dust, opposite Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell. On television, Menzel appeared in the recurring role of 'Shelby Corcoran,' Rachel's biological mother, on FOX's "Glee."

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. IF/THEN played at the Richard Rodgers Theatre through March 2015, which was followed by a nationwide tour with Menzel and several cast members. Menzel also appeared as 'Sheila' in the Encores! production of HAIR and starred as 'Amneris' in Broadway's AIDA. In London, she premiered the Broadway hit WICKED in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.



Menzel is consistently lauded for her strong yet emotional live performances. Accompanied by world-renowned symphonies, Menzel has played to sold-out audiences and demonstrated why she is one of the great performers of her time. The Denver Post dubbed her "The Streisand of her generation," while The New York Times praised Menzel as "an entertainer with a phenomenal voice... Diana Ross with ten times the stamina and lung power." In March 2012, Menzel released a CD and DVD entitled Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony, a live concert with an orchestra led by legendary composer/conductor Marvin Hamlisch, filmed at The Royal Conservatory's Koerner Hall in Toronto, Canada. The concert also aired nationally on PBS stations. Her highly successful international concert tour has also included sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall & Radio City Music Hall, and a New Year's Eve 2012 performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.