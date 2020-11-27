Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ian McKellen, Jennifer Saunders, Harriet Thorpe and More Take Part in AN EVENING AT JOE'S Virtual Fundraiser
An Evening At Joe’s Act Three took place on November 26 at 8pm.
On November 26 at 8pm, a third virtual fundraising event took place to benefit Joe Allen's in the UK! The event featured Ian McKellen and Jennifer Saunders in conversation with Harriet Thorpe, alongside the likes of Christopher Biggins, Lesley Joseph, Amanda Barrie, Maureen Lipman and Gyles Brandreth.
The event featured performances filmed live across London and New York including "Lullaby of Broadway" from 42nd Street filmed in Trafalgar Square with David Bedella leading the cast. Also appearing in the virtual event were Dan Gillespie Sells, Anna-Jane Casey, Chita Rivera and more.
The prior two virtual fundraisers took place on July 4th and Sept 5th, and so far £14,790 has been raised.
Watch the full event below!
