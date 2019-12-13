VIDEO: IN THE HEIGHTS' Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco Bring The Salon Ladies To TikTok

No me diga! The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights is set to hit the big screen this June. With anticipation building for the movie, the film's trio of salon ladies Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco, are bringing Washington Heights to TikTok with a new take on the show's title song alongside content creator JuanFe Castro. Check it out below!

In the Heights was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical with Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sandersproducing. In the Heights will be released in theaters on June 26, 2020.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama





