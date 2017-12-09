VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks GREATEST SHOWMAN: 'He Invented Pop Culture'

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Hugh Jackman chatted with Jimmy Fallon about his star-studded film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, a movie musical about P.T. Barnum. "He really invented pop culture," said the Tony winner of the legendary entertainer. Watch the appearance below!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN stars Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Williams. The film, featuring original music by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

