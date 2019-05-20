VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEASTS's 'Gaston'

Hugh Jackman is currently on an international tour, selling out Arenas across the globe! As part of his tour, he performs a segment featuring 'Gaston' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - a number he did over 400 times in the show for the Australian production! Check out the video below!

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You