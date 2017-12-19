VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Preps for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN With Broadway Favorites Jeremy Jordan, Cynthia Erivo & More

What does it take to give a big movie musical like THE GREATEST SHOWMAN the green light? Hugh Jackman is taking us behind-the-scenes at the rehearsal process with an inside look at the read-through of the film's final number "From Now On."

Before we get a taste of the amazing song by DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jackman comes on screen to tell us that the day before the read-through, he received 80 stitches in his nose to remove a skin cancer. He was instructed not to sing for a while to let everything heal. Well, that did not stop Jackman from singing his heart out and having to get restitched!

Watch the video of the energetic run-through of "From Now On" below and catch some of your Broadway favorites in the performance, such as NEWSIE's Jeremy Jordan as Zac Efron's character, Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo (THE COLOR PURPLE), Keala Settle (WAITRESS, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (NEWSIES, TUCK EVERLASTING) and Justin Paul jamming out on the piano.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters on December 20th.

Related Articles