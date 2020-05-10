VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein 'Auditions' For Mama Rose For BC/EFA's BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY

BC/EFA hosted Broadway Does Mother's Day today! As part of the event, Harvey Fierstein created an "audition tape" for the role of Mama Rose.

"I made this tape for today's BCEFA benefit," Fierstein wrote on Facebook. "It was a terrific event but, of course, they only used a tiny piece of this so, for your enjoyment and my ego fulfillment, here is the whole 104 seconds."

Watch the video below!

Broadway Does Mother's Day took place today, May 10 at 3:00pm ET and benefits the Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace some of the funds that would have been raised by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' annual Easter Bonnet Competition.

If you missed the event you can check it out here!

Broadway Does Mother's Day featured appearances from special guests including Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze, plus sketches from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six, and Mrs. Doubtfire.





