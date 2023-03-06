Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
VIDEO: Halle Bailey Shares First Look at New LITTLE MERMAID Ariel Doll

The new live action Little Mermaid will officially hit theaters on May 26.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share a first look at the new Ariel doll, styled after her in the highly-anticipated live action film.

"I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me that's my favorite Disney character is very surreal," Bailey emotionally stated in the new video.

Watch her post and check out a first look at the doll below! It has not yet been revealed when or where the doll will be available for purchase.

The Little Mermaid will officially swim into movie theaters on May 26. Watch the most recent teaser trailer here.

Bailey is half of the musical duo Chlöe x Halle, alongside her sister, Chlöe Bailey. She is also set to star as Young Nettie in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

"The Little Mermaid" will also star Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids") as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch Bailey reveal the new doll in an emotional Instagram post here:




