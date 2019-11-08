VIDEO: HARRIET's Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' in New Music Video

Article Pixel Nov. 8, 2019  

Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" in the new music video written for the film Harriet.

Watch the music video below!

"Stand Up," the original song written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and the film's lead actress, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Emmy® winner Cynthia Erivo, serves as the film's anthem to one of America's greatest heroes, Harriet Tubman. The film is in theaters now and the song "Stand Up" is available now.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



From This Author TV News Desk

