VIDEO: Go Inside THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN's Opening Night!

Just last night Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

No matter who you are or where you're going, you deserve to travel freely and take up space. At Orbitz we've advocated for safe, inclusive travel for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 20 years. However, we recognize there's still hard work to be done. We're committed to that work until travel is safe, fun and possible for everyone. We want everyone to travel as you are.