VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour

BroadwayWorld has an inside look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour, led by Jonathan Roxmouth and Meghan Picerno! Check out the video below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe) and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound design by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne. Orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Now celebrating 30 years on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera is the musical all others are measured against. PHANTOM is one of the most lavish productions in theatrical history. Its Tony Award-winning design features some of the most opulent scenery and exquisite costumes to ever appear on the New York stage. And every night, Broadway's largest orchestra and an incredible cast of 36 actors bring the musical to life.





