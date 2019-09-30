VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of BECOMING NANCY At The Alliance Theatre
The new musical. Becoming Nancy, is officially open at Alliance Theatre! Go inside opening night of the new musical in Atlanta in the video below!
Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.
In BECOMING NANCY, smarts, talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get David Starr through 12th grade, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the female lead in the school play. The unconventional casting sends shock waves through David's small town and before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show. This huge-hearted new musical weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight.
BECOMING NANCY features Zachary Sayle (Newsies the Musical) as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey, and more.
