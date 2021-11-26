VIDEO: Go Behind the 'Sunday Brunch' Scene in New TICK, TICK...BOOM! Featurette

Netflix has released a new tick, tick...BOOM! featurette taking viewers behind Andrew Garfield's powerhouse performance as Jonathan Larson.

The video highlights some of the film's biggest scenes, including the "Sunday Brunch" sequence, which features a number of big Broadway cameos.

Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to every Broadway cameo in tick, tick...BOOM! here.

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?