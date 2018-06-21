VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of HEAD OVER HEELS on BWW's Instagram!

Go behind the scenes of Head Over Heels Broadway with Ari Groover who took over our Instagram yesterday account to give you a behind the scenes look at the production as they continue their final week of tech ahead of their first performance Saturday!

Ari Groover has appeared on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off-Broadway she has been seen in Bare The Musical. Regional credits include Half Time, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She has choreographed Burn All Night (A.R.T.) and In the Heights, (NYU). She also appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) and "Law & Order: SVU," "The Get Down" (Netflix).

Head Over Heels will officially open on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Thursday, July 26, 2018 (previews begin Saturday, June 23).

In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Making their Broadway debut as songwriters, The Go-Go's said, "Head Over Heels is a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance."

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

The Head Over Heels ensemble includes Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Brian Flores (Pippin tour; Broadway debut), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Tanya Haglund (Chicago tour; Broadway debut), Arica Jackson (Waitress tour; Broadway debut), Gregory Liles (Broadway debut), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats, 2017 revival) and Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton).

The Go-Go's (members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) have presided over an amazing three-decade reign as high pop priestesses. From their very first show, The Go-Go's wrote and played their own songs, offering five feisty role models for a generation of ready-to-rock girls and guys. The internationally-loved pop hit makers helped cement the foundation of the early '80s pop-rock sound.

Head Over Heels features 17 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakening and Avenue Q, the Head Over Heels creative team is led by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team also includes scenic and puppet design by Tony Award nominee Julian Crouch, costume design by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada and projection design by Andrew Lazarow. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Kimberly Grigsby serves as Musical Director. Lisa Iacucci is Production Stage Manager.

Scott Sigman, The John Gore Organization, NETworks Presentations, Julie Boardman, Robert Kravis, Art Lab LLC, Vikram Chatwal, Carrie Clifford, Eric Cornell, Adam Gorgoni, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Mara Sandler, and the Van Horn Dorn Group are co-producers. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets are available via HudsonBroadway.com, by calling (855) 801-5876, or in-person at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Visit www.hudsonbroadway.com for full performance schedule. Ticket prices range from $69 to $169. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more through Broadway Inbound by calling 866-302-0995, or online at www.broadwayinbound.com.

The world premiere of Head Over Heels took place at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Bill Rauch, Artistic Director; Cynthia Rider, Executive Director) and was developed with the support of New York Stage and Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theater, summer 2016.

