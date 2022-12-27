VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDA's Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

Netflix has shared a new "Dance, Maggots, Dance!" featurette, going behind the scenes of the musical numbers in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

The video takes a look back on Ellen Kane's choreography for numbers like "Bruce," which featured 75 children, and "Revolting Children," which featured 200 children.

The featurette also includes interviews with Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, director Matthew Warchus, and more. Watch the video below!

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Watch the new featurette here:



