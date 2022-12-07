VIDEO: Go Behind A BEAUTIFUL NOISE With Will Swenson on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

This morning, Good Morning America went behind the scenes of A Beautiful Noise on Broadway with the musical's star, Will Swenson.

"The crowd knows his sound and his movements and his mannerisms. They are so hungry to give that love to him and I think, 'I haven't earned this. This is not for me.' They're literally giving that love that they feel for Neil to me because I'm standing in his theatre shoes," Swenson shared.

Swenson took viewers backstage through his 17 costume changes, ending back on stage in a rendition of "Sweet Caroline." Watch the new segment below!

A Beautiful Noise will return to Good Morning America for a special performing tomorrow, December 8.

Swenson is joined by Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), and MiMi Scardulla (ensemble).

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

Watch the new segment here: