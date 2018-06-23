VIDEO: Get a First Look at Betty Buckley as Gran'ma in PREACHER

AMC's outrageous drama "Preacher" returns for 10 episodes on Sunday, June 24 at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Broadway legend Betty Buckley joins the sinister cast as Gran'ma. Watch a clip of her in action below!

Sneak Peek Scene: Cassidy and Gran'ma have a bonding moment. Don't miss the season premiere of #Preacher this Sunday at 10/9c. #SinDay pic.twitter.com/gIxX6h5dqt - PREACHER (@PreacherAMC) June 22, 2018

"Preacher," is a dramatic thrill ride that follows West Texas PREACHER Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award(R) nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

"Preacher" stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett and new series regulars Betty Buckley ("Supergirl," "Split") and Colin Cunningham ("Blood Drive," "Falling Skies"). Jeremy Childs ("The Last Castle," "Nashville"), Liz McGeever ("Star, Nashville"), Jonny Coyne ("Turn," "Alcatraz"), Adam Croasdell ("Reign") and Prema Cruz ("Mozart in the Jungle") are recurring guest stars.

Betty Buckley, in an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardensat the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promises for which she was nominated for an Evening Standard Award and in 2013 the British premiere of Dear World.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You