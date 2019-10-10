VIDEO: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!
The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They are be joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway in the role of "Mr. Mushnik." Matthew Wilkas, known for his starring role in the gay indie film Gayby and for playing Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man:Turn Off The Dark has been announced for the role of "Orin Scrivello." The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is rounded out by Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
The creative team features direction by Mike Donahue, music direction by Darryl Archibald, accompanist and conductor John Gentry Tennyson, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae Iris McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti; casting by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management by Jill Gold.
Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
