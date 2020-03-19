GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Spotlights 'Tight Connection to My Heart'

Mar. 19, 2020  

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Below, watch as the cast shines a spotlight on Dylan's "Tight Connection to My Heart," performed in the musical by Kimber Elayne Sprawl!

