VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Reunites for Day of Summer Fun

Late last month several member of the cast, crew, and musicians of Girl From The North Country gathered at Mare Winningham's barn for a day of picture perfect summer fun. This is the first time a lot of the cast had seen each other in 18 months.

Girl From The North Country will resume performances on October 13th.

Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the new musical about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Girl From The North Country began performances on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre and opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, before Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $179. As part of the "Buy with Confidence" ticketing policies, tickets purchased for any performance through January 17, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. In addition, Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.