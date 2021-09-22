VIDEO: Fran Kranz Talks MASS on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway veteran Fran Kranz (Death of a Salesman, You Can't Take It With You), who is making his film directorial and screenwriting debut with Mass- in theaters this October.

"The movie is very sensitive subject matter, so I think I have a healthy, appropriate amount of concern about how it will be received," explained Kranz. "I want it to be received well... I don't have any direct experience with anything like this, and nothing would be more meaningful to me than knowing that people who have been directly offended feel like I was paying attention and that I put my heart and soul into this."

What is the film all about? Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz's writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

Watch below as he explains more about the process of making the film, working with such an incredible ensemble of actors, and so much more!