VIDEO: First Look at the Return Broadway Engagement of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Performances began for the return engagement of Freestyle Love Supreme on October 7. The show will run through Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street.

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. Produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, Freestyle Love Supreme is and intermission-less show, and was the recipient of the 2020 Special Tony Award® and the subject of the Hulu documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme."

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

A $25 digital lottery for a limited number of tickets is offered to help fans get tickets. More information will be available on the show's website at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and many more.