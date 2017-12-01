VIDEO: First Look at the Canadian Company of COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Mirvish Theatre posted a video giving us a first look at the Canadian cast of Come From Away! Get an inside look at the cast in rehearsal in the video below!

Part of the 2017-18 Mirvish Subscription Season, the Canadian production of Come From Away begins performances February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, ON.

Tickets are now on sale through September 2, 2018 and are available online at mirvish.com or by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein and direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley (Memphis).

The Canadian cast of COME FROM AWAY features Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

