VIDEO: First Look at Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman & More in the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse

Get a first look at the pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch all new video highlights from the production at La Jolla Playhouse!

Lempicka is directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, and choreography from Raja Feather Kelly. The West Coast premiere at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse (Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) opened last night and will play through July 24, prior to its Broadway run.

Lempicka is produced by Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer Productions.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it became the must-see event of the summer.

Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Lempicka will be running at La Jolla Playhouse through July 24.