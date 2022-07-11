Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LEMPICKA
Click Here for More on LEMPICKA

VIDEO: First Look at Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman & More in the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse

Lempicka will be running at La Jolla Playhouse through July 24.

Jul. 11, 2022  

Get a first look at the pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch all new video highlights from the production at La Jolla Playhouse!

Lempicka is directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, and choreography from Raja Feather Kelly. The West Coast premiere at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse (Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) opened last night and will play through July 24, prior to its Broadway run.

Lempicka is produced by Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer Productions.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it became the must-see event of the summer.

Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Lempicka will be running at La Jolla Playhouse through July 24.

VIDEO: First Look at Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman & More in the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

... (read more about this author)

VIDEO: Go Inside the First Performance of & JULIET in Toronto
June 24, 2022

In an all new video, go inside the first performance of &amp; Juliet in North America and get a first look at the cast in action and curtain call.&nbsp;The musical plays a limited 8-week engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
VIDEO: First Look at Clay Aiken, Paige Davis, Donna McKechnie, & More in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Pittsburgh CLO
June 21, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at video from Pittsburgh CLO's production of The Drowsy Chaperone starring&nbsp;Clay Aiken (Man in Chair), who returns to Pittsburgh CLO after hosting the 75th Anniversary Broadway Musical Celebration at Heinz Field.&nbsp;
VIDEO: First Look At CHOIR BOY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
June 21, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney. Directed by Kent Gash, the production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.
VIDEO: The Hamburg Cast Of HAMILTON Meets The Press
June 20, 2022

Hamilton will officialy open in Hamburg, Germany on October 4th.  The full cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Last week, the full company met the press and performed selections from the show.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Krystina Alabado, KC Dela Cruz, Angelica Maria Beliard & More In Pre-Broadway KISS MY AZTEC! at Hartford Stage
June 20, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the East Coast Premiere of the hilarious Kiss My Aztec! An upbeat musical comedy, Kiss My Aztec! features a book by comedy legend John Leguizamo and acclaimed director Tony Taccone; music by Benjamin Velez; lyrics by David Kamp, Leguizamo and Velez; and choreography by Mayte Natalio.