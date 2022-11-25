VIDEO: First Look at Dolly Parton's New Holiday Musical Movie DOLLY PARTON'S MAGIC MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS

NBC has released a first look trailer for Dolly Parton's new holiday movie musical. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the two-hour holiday special.

Ana Gasteyer, Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, and Bryan Batt also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Kathryn Burns, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.

The film will include a pair of Dolly's iconic songs ("9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You") as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays.

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo wrote and executive produced with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers. Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull.

Watch the new first look trailer here: