VIDEO: First Look at Dolly Parton's New Holiday Musical Movie DOLLY PARTON'S MAGIC MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS
“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
NBC has released a first look trailer for Dolly Parton's new holiday movie musical. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the two-hour holiday special.
Ana Gasteyer, Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, and Bryan Batt also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Kathryn Burns, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast.
The film will include a pair of Dolly's iconic songs ("9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You") as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays.
A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.
Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.
David Rambo wrote and executive produced with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers. Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull.
Watch the new first look trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 23, 2022
During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, “Tamron Hall” posted its 2nd-biggest weekly audience of the season in Total Viewers (1.023 million). “Tamron Hall” improved over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.023 million vs. 994,000) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'
November 23, 2022
“If” opens with organic instrumental elements that pave the way for Milan Ring’s skillful songwriting. Lyrically weaving intricate words with overtones of the dichotomy between both affection and yearning, “If” is an ode to the “what could have been’s” of life’s journey. Tutara Peak strikingly compliments the dynamics of Milan Ring’s lyricism.
Renée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' Album
November 23, 2022
This announcement follows news of Fleming’s nomination last week for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, for her previous Decca release Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, and it comes as Fleming takes the stage at the Met again tonight (November 22) in the star-studded world premiere production of Kevin Puts's opera The Hours.
VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer
November 23, 2022
A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo
November 23, 2022
Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. Watch the new video now!