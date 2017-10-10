VIDEO: First Look - Harry Connick Jr. Guests on This Week's WILL & GRACE

Harry Connick Jr.(Broadway's ON A CLEAR DAY, PAJAMA GAME) reprises his role as Grace's ex-husband Leo in this week's episode of WILL & GRACE titled "Emergency Contact." The episode airs Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out sneak peek clips below!

In the episode, Grace (Debra Messing) is shocked to find that the emergency contact called by her doctor's office is ex-husband Leo (special guest star HARRY Connick, Jr.), not Will (Eric McCormack). Jack (Sean Hayes) takes on a new job he never expected to love. Karen (Megan Mullally) befriends a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx, despite her best efforts.

ABOUT WILL & GRACE: That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Image courtesy of NBC

