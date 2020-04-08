VIDEO: Find Your Inner Bad Girl With LOVE IN HATE NATION Activities From Two River Theatre
Two River Theatre has some fun for Joe Iconis fans as it launches at-home activities based on his musical Love in Hate Nation, an original rock romance set in a 1960s Juvie Hall, which had its world premiere at the venue this fall.
Love in Hate Nation uses classic "bad girl" movies as the inspiration for the story of young people caught between eras of a changing America. Sixteen-year old Susannah Son is carted off to the National Reformatory for Girls (a.k.a. Nation) to get her head put on straight. There she meets the aggressively incorrigible Sheila Nail, and a relationship forms which leads to an all-out "revolution in the institution" as they attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. Girl Group Wall of Sound harmonies are filtered through a punk rock spirit in this rebellious and romantic new musical.
