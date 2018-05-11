VIDEO: FROZEN Celebrates Cast Album Release With 'Let It Go' Music Video

To celebrate the debut of the Frozen Original Broadway Cast Recording, the show has just released a brand new, behind-the-scenes music video of its best known song and Act I closer, "Let It Go." This is the first time that the Broadway version of the song, and Caissie Levy's (Elsa) thrilling vocal performance, have been heard outside of the St. James Theatre. The video takes the viewer into the recording studio with Levy and into the backstage and onstage worlds of the cast of the Broadway production of Frozen. "Let It Go" won the Academy Award® in 2014 for Best Original Song.

Watch the official music video for "Let It Go" below!

The Frozen Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available digitally everywhere by Walt Disney Records. The physical album will be available on Friday, June 8, 2018 wherever music is sold and can be pre-ordered here. The album is produced by Kristen Anderson-Lopez,Robert Lopez, Stephen Oremus, Dave Metzger and Chris Montan. Frozen is nominated for three Tony® Awards: Best Original Score (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), Best Book of a Musical (Jennifer Lee) and Best Musical.

Frozen's already large pit orchestra of 21 has been expanded even further for the cast recording. 44 musicians, including a string section 22 strong, bring the show's rich, symphonic score to life on the album. The full track listing is below.

Frozen's Original Broadway Cast Recording track list includes:

ACT ONE

1. Vuelie / Let the Sun Shine On - Company

2. A Little Bit of You - Young Elsa, Young Anna

3. Do You Want to Build a Snowman? -Young Anna, Anna, Elsa

4. For the First Time in Forever - Anna, Elsa, Townspeople

5. Hans of the Southern Isles - Hans

6. Queen Anointed - Townspeople

7. Dangerous to Dream - Elsa, Townspeople

8. Love Is an Open Door - Anna, Hans

9. Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People - Kristoff

10. What Do You Know About Love? - Anna, Kristoff

11. In Summer - Olaf

12. Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise) - Hans, Weselton, Townspeople

13. Let It Go - Elsa

ACT TWO

14. Hygge - Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf, Family & Friends

15. For the First Time in Forever (Reprise) - Elsa, Anna

16. Fixer Upper - Bulda, Pabbie, Olaf, Hidden Folk

17. Kristoff Lullaby - Kristoff

18. Monster - Elsa, Hans, Men

19. True Love - Anna

20. Colder by the Minute - Anna, Kristoff, Elsa, Hans, Townspeople

21. Finale / Let It Go - Company

Bonus Track

22. When Everything Falls Apart Outtake - Olaf, Kristoff, Anna

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, and has already set box office records, prompting Variety to declare, "Frozen sizzles!"

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. The New Yorker calls Frozen "thrilling" and "genuinely moving" and applauds its "inspired stagecraft," and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

"Frozen's songs shine!" exclaims the Daily News. People writes that the dozen new songs by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez "blend seamlessly with favorites like 'Love Is an Open Door' and 'For the First Time in Forever,'" from "Elsa's earth-shattering anthem 'Monster'" to "Anna's 11 o'clock heartbreaker 'True Love'" that, as performed by the "bright and beautiful" Patti Murin, "will have you reaching for the tissues." New York Magazine describes Caissie Levy as Elsa "belting her heart out as if she's Lady Gaga at Madison Square Garden - and the response in the audience is comparable. There are screams, cheers, tears - this is what we came for, and the effect is genuinely electric."

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members JelaniAlladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes (Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Mattea Conforti (Young Anna), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Ayla Schwartz(Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!; On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase(additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director).

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher).

