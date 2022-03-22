VIDEO: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/ WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF Company Gets Ready for Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on FOR COLORED GIRLS

Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf is coming to Broadway, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown. Performances begin next week on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) and open on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The cast includes Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Watch below as the company meets the press ahead of the start of previews!