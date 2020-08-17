VIDEO: Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable Perform Songs From HADESTOWN
Watch them sing 'Wedding Song', 'Our Lady of the Underground' and 'Road to Hell'.
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable recently performed songs from Hadestown at private event!
In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.
Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.
Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.
Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
