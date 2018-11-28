VIDEO: Eric McCormack Explains Why THE CHER SHOW Is Better Than the Real Thing!

Cher has a fan in Eric McCormack... or the ladies who play Cher do. The Broadway veteran and Will & Grace star stopped by the Neil Simon Theatre earlier this week to check out the new musical on the same night that Cher herself dropped in for the second act. Watch below as he explains on Live with Kelly and Ryan why he thinks her Broadway counterparts are even better than the real thing!

The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You