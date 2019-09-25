VIDEO: Emmy Winner Jharrel Jerome Raps as Usnavi in High School Production of IN THE HEIGHTS

Jharrel Jerome just recently won an Emmy for his role on When They See Us. But, did you know that he got his start in the theatre?

In fact, Jerome was Usnavi in his high school's production of In The Heights!

Watch the video of him performing in the production below.

Jerome met up with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Emmys, for the first time since Miranda attended said production of In The Heights.

In addition to When They See Us, Jerome is also known for his role in the film Moonlight.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



