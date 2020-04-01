VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at the 'Bottle Dance' From FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, the 'Bottle Dance' from Fiddler on the Roof!

Fiddler on the Roof debuted on Broadway in 1964. Five-time Tony Award-winner Jerome Robbins directed and choreographed the production. It won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography.

Fiddler on the Roof has had five Broadway revivals, in addition to and a highly successful Yiddish production in 2018 by the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, and a 1971 film adaptation.

In addition to the original Broadway production, Jerome Robbins directed and choreographed the 1976 Broadway revival and the 1981 Broadway revival. The third Broadway revival was reproduced by Ruth Mitchell and choreographer Sammy Dallas Bayes. The production won the Tony Award for Best Revival. The 2004 revival was nominated for six Tony Awards. The fifth Broadway revival in 2015 was nominated for three Tony awards, including Best Choreography for Hofesh Shechter. The 2018 Yiddish production won a Lucille Lortel award, two Drama desk awards, a Drama Desk award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards.

The 1971 film version of Fiddler on the Roof received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jewison, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, winning three, including best score/adaptation for arranger-conductor John Williams.





