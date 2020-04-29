VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at Greased Lightnin' From GREASE
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, Greased Lightnin' from Grease!
Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 and spawned the famous film version in 1978.
The stage production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for Patricia Birch. Patricia Birch also choreographed the film version, as well as its sequel. Patricia Birch was nominated for Tony Awards for her work on Pacific Overtures, Parade and more!
The 1993 West End revival of Grease featured choreography by Arlene Philips. Phillips' choreography was nominated for an Olivier Award.
The 1994 Broadway revival of Grease was choreographed by Jeff Calhoun, whose choreography was nominated for a Tony Award that year.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)