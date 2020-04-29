VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at Greased Lightnin' From GREASE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, Greased Lightnin' from Grease!

Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 and spawned the famous film version in 1978.

The stage production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for Patricia Birch. Patricia Birch also choreographed the film version, as well as its sequel. Patricia Birch was nominated for Tony Awards for her work on Pacific Overtures, Parade and more!

The 1993 West End revival of Grease featured choreography by Arlene Philips. Phillips' choreography was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The 1994 Broadway revival of Grease was choreographed by Jeff Calhoun, whose choreography was nominated for a Tony Award that year.





