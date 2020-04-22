VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Electricity' From BILLY ELLIOT

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Electricity' from Billy Elliot!

Billy Elliot: The Musical is based on the 2000 film of the same name. The music is by Elton John, and the book and lyrics are by Lee Hall, who also wrote the film's screenplay. The plot centers on Billy, a motherless British boy who begins taking ballet lessons. His personal story is set against the backdrop of the 1984-85 UK miners' strike in County Durham, in North East England.

The musical premiered in the West End in 2005 and was nominated for nine Olivier Awards, winning four, including Best Theatre Choreographer for Peter Darling and Best New Musical.

Billy Elliot transferred to Broadway in 2008. It won ten Tony Awards and ten Drama Desk Awards, including, Best Choreography for Peter Darling and Best Musical.

Peter Darling again won for Best Choreography at the Helpmanns for the Australian production of Billy Elliot.

The Dutch production in 2014 awarded Peter Darling a nomination for Best Choreography at the John Kraaijkamp Musical Awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You